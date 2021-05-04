3AW
  • Teenager hospitalised after punch in..

Teenager hospitalised after punch in the face during Oak Park football match

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Teenager hospitalised after punch in the face during Oak Park football match

A 33-year-old man has been arrested over an on-field incident at a football match in Melbourne’s north west that left a teenager in hospital.

The 16-year-old was playing in the thirds game at John Pascoe Fawkner Reserve in Oak Park on Saturday when he was allegedly punched in the face.

The Essendon and Districts League match between Oak Park and Roxburgh Park had to be called off early.

The victim was placed on a spinal board as a precaution and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Fortunately, his condition has since improved and he’s now listed as stable.

A 33-year-old Campbellfield man was arrested and interviewed yesterday.

He’s been released pending further enquiries.

Police today calling on any witnesses they’re yet to speak to to come forward, particularly if they have video footage of the incident.

Press PLAY below for more from Victoria Police on the awful assault

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

News
