Teenager hospitalised after nasty Victoria Park assault

8 hours ago
The Rumour File
A 16-year-old Ashburton boy was hospitalised on the weekend after being targeted by three males at Victoria Park.

The trio set upon the victim, who is a year 10 student, just after 7pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening facial injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Press PLAY below for more details

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

