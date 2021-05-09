Teenager hospitalised after nasty Victoria Park assault

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A 16-year-old Ashburton boy was hospitalised on the weekend after being targeted by three males at Victoria Park.

The trio set upon the victim, who is a year 10 student, just after 7pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening facial injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au