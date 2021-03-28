3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Teenager slashed in face and back in violent unprovoked St Kilda attack

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Teenager slashed in face and back in violent unprovoked St Kilda attack

CONTENT WARNING: Graphic image

A teenager has been slashed on the face and back in a violent unprovoked attack in St Kilda.

Joshua, 19, was waiting for an Uber on Barkly Street with three friends on Friday night when two masked men demanded their phones and wallets.

When the teenagers refused to hand them over, the thugs slashed Joshua on the face and back.

The victim’s sister, Eliza Snowsill, says the family are “really angry”.

“One reached out and slashed Joshua across the face, slashed him with a razor,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“They also slashed his back, at one point very deeply. He was very lucky they missed his organs.”

Joshua spent the weekend at The Alfred and Cabrini hospitals, and has just returned home.

“He’ll never regain the feeling in his chin,” his sister said.

“They cut the nerve. They got 95 per cent of the way through the gum.”

The thugs fled without stealing anything from the group.

They remain on the run.

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332