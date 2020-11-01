Teenager stomped on in brutal Hawthorn East park attack
A 16-year-old boy was the victim of a brutal attack in a Hawthorn East park on Saturday night.
The teenager was hit with a pole and had his head stomped on at Rathmines Road Reserve at about 9.30pm.
Police say the boy has not sustained serious injuries.
Witnesses report a teen gang of Caucasian and African boys were responsible for the attack.
Police are investigating whether a string of robberies in Hawthorn on Sunday morning are linked to the group.
Phones, wallets and clothing were stolen.