Teenager stomped on in brutal Hawthorn East park attack

55 mins ago
Ross and Russel

A 16-year-old boy was the victim of a brutal attack in a Hawthorn East park on Saturday night.

The teenager was hit with a pole and had his head stomped on at Rathmines Road Reserve at about 9.30pm.

Police say the boy has not sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses report a teen gang of Caucasian and African boys were responsible for the attack.

Police are investigating whether a string of robberies in Hawthorn on Sunday morning are linked to the group.

Phones, wallets and clothing were stolen.

