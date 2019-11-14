3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Teenagers injured while making a..

Teenagers injured while making a human pyramid spark major rescue operation

8 hours ago
Macquarie National News

It’s been revealed two injured teenagers who have prompted a major rescue operation from Victoria’s high country were hurt while trying to make a human pyramid.

The boy and girl suffered minor head injuries when they fell trying to complete the formation with fellow campers at Howitt Plains late last night.

While their injuries are not life-threatening, the rescue has been no laughing matter.

Paramedics and SES crews have spent several hours trying to reach them after the initial call-out.

An ambulance helicopter was dispatched to retrieve the teens.

They have been flown to Wangaratta and will be taken by road to North East Health in a stable condition.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332