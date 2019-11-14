Teenagers injured while making a human pyramid spark major rescue operation

It’s been revealed two injured teenagers who have prompted a major rescue operation from Victoria’s high country were hurt while trying to make a human pyramid.

The boy and girl suffered minor head injuries when they fell trying to complete the formation with fellow campers at Howitt Plains late last night.

While their injuries are not life-threatening, the rescue has been no laughing matter.

Paramedics and SES crews have spent several hours trying to reach them after the initial call-out.

An ambulance helicopter was dispatched to retrieve the teens.

They have been flown to Wangaratta and will be taken by road to North East Health in a stable condition.