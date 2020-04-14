3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Teenagers lead police on high-speed..

Teenagers lead police on high-speed chase from Toorak to Noble Park

8 hours ago
LATEST NEWS

Three teenagers are in custody and one remains on the run after a police pursuit from Toorak to Noble Park this morning.

Police first spotted the vehicle, which was stolen during an aggravated burglary last month, at Mathoura Avenue in Toorak about 2.40am.

The pursuit was called off due to excessive speed.

That’s when the police air-wing took over, and watched the vehicle all the way to Noble Park.

Stop-sticks were deployed at Corrigan Road, at which point four offenders fled from the vehicle.

Three men aged 13, 15 and 16 were arrested.

Police have follow-up enquiries to make in relation to the fourth male that ran off.

Anyone with information about the incident or in relation to the fourth person involved is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

LATEST NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.