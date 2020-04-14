Teenagers lead police on high-speed chase from Toorak to Noble Park

Three teenagers are in custody and one remains on the run after a police pursuit from Toorak to Noble Park this morning.

Police first spotted the vehicle, which was stolen during an aggravated burglary last month, at Mathoura Avenue in Toorak about 2.40am.

The pursuit was called off due to excessive speed.

That’s when the police air-wing took over, and watched the vehicle all the way to Noble Park.

Stop-sticks were deployed at Corrigan Road, at which point four offenders fled from the vehicle.

Three men aged 13, 15 and 16 were arrested.

Police have follow-up enquiries to make in relation to the fourth male that ran off.

Anyone with information about the incident or in relation to the fourth person involved is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.