Teenagers now wanted over Australian’s murder in Canada after ‘stunning turnaround’

Canadian police have named two teenagers as suspects in the murders of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend in Canada.

Fowler, 23, and Chyna Deese, 23 were found dead next to their broken-down car by the side of a highway in a remote part of British Colombia just over a week ago.

A third person, still unidentified, was also found dead nearby.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, (both pictured above) are now wanted over the deaths.

They were previously reported missing, with some speculating the teens had also been killed.

Their own car was found burning about 500km away, four days later.

Now, though, police say the duo are dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

“This is a stunning turnaround,” Nine News reporter Alexis Daish told Ross and John from Canada.

“They think they murdered all three of them.”

