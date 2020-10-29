Teenager’s vintage car snatched in cruel Montmorency theft

A teenager who has been restoring a vintage car has been left devastated after the vehicle was stolen.

Montmorency teen, Levi, 17, had been doing up the 1979 Toyota Corolla sedan with help from his two grandfathers.

“I just thought I’d buy a bit of an older car, because I’m sort of into that kind of stuff, and do it up with my grandpa and pa,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“It’s just really good to have something in common with them.”

But on Tuesday morning, at about 5am, his beloved car was stolen from Sherburne Road, Montmorency.

“We woke up, went outside and it was gone,” Levi said.

The car is a four-door sedan, light green in colour with a distinctive black bonnet, alloy mag wheels and was displaying Victoria registration 1QU 2GG.

Anyone with information or who sees the car is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Press PLAY below for more.