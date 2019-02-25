Teens attack police following out-of-control party

Police have been attacked and a handful of teens have been arrested following an out-of-control party at Doncaster.

And locals say it’s not the first time there’s been issues at the property.

Police were called to the property at the corner of Doncaster Road and Tram Road shortly before 5am on Sunday morning.

A number of people were asked to leave the property and refused.

There are reports a shopping trolley was thrown from a balcony.

Four people were arrested at the scene.

Two 17-year-old girls were handed a caution in relation to assaulting police and possessing drugs.

A third girl is expected to be charged on summons with hindering police.

Bella lives nearby and told Tom Elliott something needed to be done.

“It’s pretty scary, I’m not going to lie,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive