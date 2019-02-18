Teens flee police after shocking shopping centre brawl

Teens have fled Watergardens shopping centre to escape police after a brawl.

Police said they believed the fight took place towards the back of the centre about 5pm.

A 19-year-old man sustained minor injuries during the incident.

He was arrested at the scene and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

The youths have been perceived as African in appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.