Telstra 5G launched in major cities

Telstra has launched the 5G network through two new products introduced to the market today.

The HTC Hub and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will support the new network as well as 4G.

Optus is expected to launch its 5G network in just a few short months.

Executive of Network Engineering and 5G Channa Seneviratne tells Ross Greenwood they’ve provided coverage in the CBD of 10 cities.

“We calculate that approximately 4 million Australians will come into the CBD’s during the course of the day, to work or play, and therefore we picked… that’s the best place to start.”

