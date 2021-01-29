Telstra boss confirms big changes loom for call centres, CBD headquarters

Telstra is planning to return all of its call centre staff to Australian shores but that won’t see more workers return to its CBD headquarters.

Thousands of staff are still based offshore, but the telco is aiming to have all calls answered in Australia within the next two years.

CEO Andy Penn told Neil Mitchell all of the company’s Australian-based staff also have the option to work from home.

“And today, 80 per cent are choosing to do so,” he said.

“Within the next 18 months, we will have 100 per cent of our calls from Australian customers answered in Australia.

“Essentially, we are bringing those call centres back to Australia.”

