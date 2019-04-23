Ten arrested in bust of major drug syndicate operating via a courier system

An eight month investigation into a major organised drug syndicate culminated in ten arrests yesterday.

The ten men arrested, all aged in their 20s, have been charged with trafficking a large quantity of drugs commercially. Several of the men have also been charged with firearm related offences.

It is alleged that the group were distributing drugs via a courier system similar to a food delivery business, where the next tier of traffickers could order product on demand.

Detective Superintendent Deb Robertson told 3AW’s Tom Elliott the syndicate operated via “a very different method, a very mobile method, and a very contemporary business model where they take the drugs to the person”.

“This was a different scene to what we’ve viewed in the past,” she said.

Approximately 4 kilograms of methylamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, traffickable amounts of cocaine and MDMA, and 100 cannabis plants were seized by police during the operation.

Weapons including 14 handguns, an SKS assault rifle, and two samurai swords, were also seized.

Police believe the syndicate was supplying up to 200 traffickers across the state.

