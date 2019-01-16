Advertisement
Ten things that require zero talent or a degree
More than 60,000 high school graduates get their first round offers for university degrees on Wednesday.
For some it’s a great day. Others? Not so much.
Inspired by a post she spotted on social media, 3AW Afternoons psychologist Sabina Read listed 10 things that require zero talent or a degree.
- Having a strong work ethic.
- Being prepared.
- Doing a little extra.
- Being coachable.
- Using good body language.
- Being passionate.
- Having a positive attitude.
- Being high energy.
- Making an effort.
- Being on time.
