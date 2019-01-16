Ten things that require zero talent or a degree

More than 60,000 high school graduates get their first round offers for university degrees on Wednesday.

For some it’s a great day. Others? Not so much.

Inspired by a post she spotted on social media, 3AW Afternoons psychologist Sabina Read listed 10 things that require zero talent or a degree.

Having a strong work ethic. Being prepared. Doing a little extra. Being coachable. Using good body language. Being passionate. Having a positive attitude. Being high energy. Making an effort. Being on time.

