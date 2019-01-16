3AW
Ten things that require zero talent or a degree

4 hours ago
More than 60,000 high school graduates get their first round offers for university degrees on Wednesday.

For some it’s a great day. Others? Not so much.

Inspired by a post she spotted on social media, 3AW Afternoons psychologist Sabina Read listed 10 things that require zero talent or a degree.

  1. Having a strong work ethic.
  2. Being prepared.
  3. Doing a little extra.
  4. Being coachable.
  5. Using good body language.
  6. Being passionate.
  7. Having a positive attitude.
  8. Being high energy.
  9. Making an effort.
  10. Being on time.

