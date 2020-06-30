LATEST | 36 suburbs going back into lockdown
Ten Victorian postcodes are going back into lockdown.
36 suburbs are impacted by the re-tightening of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Premier announced the news a short time ago.
People in those suburbs can only leave home for the four “essential reasons” – school or work, care giving, exercise and essential shopping.
“This will cause significant disruption for families and significant pain for business,” Daniel Andrews said.
THE 10 POSTCODES
- 3038
- 3064
- 3047
- 3060
- 3012
- 3032
- 3055
- 3042
- 3021
- 3046
In a lengthy press conference, Daniel Andrews said the rest of Melbourne may yet go back into lockdown if numbers don’t improve.
OTHER KEY POINTS
- Daniel Andrews says he’ll ask Scott Morrison to stop ALL flights into Melbourne carrying returned travellers.
- There will be a formal investigation into Victoria’s hotel quarantine system, which has been a “major” contributor to the recent spike in cases.
- Police will be “actively enforcing” the lockdown measures in the impacted suburbs, with “booze bus type” operations being set up.
- Almost 1000 people have refused COVID-19 tests during recent door knocks of hotspot suburbs.
CLICK PLAY BELOW TO HEAR THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE
Click PLAY below to hear a break down of the press conference