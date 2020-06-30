3AW
131332
LATEST | 36 suburbs going back into lockdown

5 hours ago
coronavirus latest

Ten Victorian postcodes are going back into lockdown.

36 suburbs are impacted by the re-tightening of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Premier announced the news a short time ago.

People in those suburbs can only leave home for the four “essential reasons” – school or work, care giving, exercise and essential shopping.

“This will cause significant disruption for families and significant pain for business,” Daniel Andrews said.

THE 10 POSTCODES

  • 3038
  • 3064
  • 3047
  • 3060
  • 3012
  • 3032
  • 3055
  • 3042
  • 3021
  • 3046

In a lengthy press conference, Daniel Andrews said the rest of Melbourne may yet go back into lockdown if numbers don’t improve.

OTHER KEY POINTS

  • Daniel Andrews says he’ll ask Scott Morrison to stop ALL flights into Melbourne carrying returned travellers.
  • There will be a formal investigation into Victoria’s hotel quarantine system, which has been a “major” contributor to the recent spike in cases.
  • Police will be “actively enforcing” the lockdown measures in the impacted suburbs, with “booze bus type” operations being set up.
  • Almost 1000 people have refused COVID-19 tests during recent door knocks of hotspot suburbs.

CLICK PLAY BELOW TO HEAR THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

Click PLAY below to hear a break down of the press conference

