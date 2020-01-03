Tennis Australia announces host of fundraising measures for bushfire victims

Tennis Australia has announced it’ll host a “Rally For Relief” exhibition match at Rod Laver Arena on January 15 to raise money for bushfire victims.

It comes after Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios suggested something be done to help.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said on Friday the match, on Wednesday, January 15, will feature some of the world’s best players.

The Australian Open kicks off the following Monday.

“It is heartbreaking to see the devastation the bushfires are wreaking across the country and to see so many people and communities suffering,” Craig Tiley said.

“The Aces for Bushfire Relief initiative gives the tennis community the opportunity to galvanise our sport to support and raise much needed funds to help those who are most in need.

“We are working closely with the top players and have already had a great response, with many of them keen to help this incredibly important cause.”

Tennis Australia will grant $1 million to assist communities repair and rebuild tennis facilities damaged or lost in the bushfires.

Proceeds from the Australian Open Live Stage concert with Jessica Mauboy on Sunday, January 19, will be donated to the Red Cross appeal. Additional artists will be announced in the coming days.

A host of sporting stars, from cricket, tennis, basketball and horse racing, have already pledged to donate some of their earnings over the coming weeks.

“We look forward to providing an evening of great tennis and entertainment to raise as much money as we can for bushfire relief,” Mr Tiley said.

