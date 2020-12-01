Advertisement
Tennis Australia provides update on future of 2021 Australian Open
Australian Open officials remain “confident” they’ll be able to announce plans for the upcoming Australian Open shortly.
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley released a statement on Tuesday.
He said Tennis Australia was working “closely and productively” with the Victorian Government, given the risks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The protection and safety of the community remains paramount in the discussions,” Tiley said.
BELOW: The statement released by Craig Tiley