3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tennis Australia provides update on future of 2021 Australian Open

56 mins ago
3aw news
Article image for Tennis Australia provides update on future of 2021 Australian Open

Australian Open officials remain “confident” they’ll be able to announce plans for the upcoming Australian Open shortly.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley released a statement on Tuesday.

He said Tennis Australia was working “closely and productively” with the Victorian Government, given the risks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The protection and safety of the community remains paramount in the discussions,” Tiley said.

BELOW: The statement released by Craig Tiley

3aw news
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332