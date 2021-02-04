Tennis chief reveals test status of Australian Open players and staff

Image: 9News

Almost all of the Australian Open players and staff who had to be tested for COVID-19 after a worker at a tennis quarantine hotel contracted the virus have received their test results.

A total of 507 players and staff were tested yesterday.

Tennis Australia CEO, Craig Tiley, says results for 495 of the 507 people have been received.

“So far everyone is negative,” he told Ross and Russel.

Test results for 12 people associated with the tournament are still pending.

Mr Tiley said he remains confident that crowds can safely attend the tennis.

“Spectators will continue to be allowed in the site, and we are still selling tickets,” he said.

“The site will be an extremely safe place.”

