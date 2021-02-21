3AW
Tennis fans boo COVID-19 vaccination roll-out during Australian Open presentation

11 hours ago
Article image for Tennis fans boo COVID-19 vaccination roll-out during Australian Open presentation

Tennis fans have booed and jeered as officials thanked the Victorian Government and discussed the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out after Sunday night’s Australian Open final.

Novak Djokovic won a record ninth Australian Open crown with a straight sets win over Daniil Medvedev.

Jayne Hrdlicka, Chairwoman and Board President of Tennis Australia, copped a barrage of boos during her speech.

Djokovic has previously expressed opposition to compulsory coronavirus vaccinations for tennis players.

Click PLAY below to hear what happened

3AW sports reporter Shane McInnes told 3AW Breakfast it was embarrassing for Melbourne, Victoria and Australia.

“I was stunned,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear him on 3AW Breakfast

But Tony Jones said much of Ms Hrdlicka’s speech was inappropriate.

“It’s not a political platform,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

