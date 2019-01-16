Tennis legend Andre Agassi chats with Sportsday

Tennis legend Andre Agassi sat down for an exclusive interview with 3AW’s Shane McInnes.

He spoke about a range of issues, before ending the interview in style.

Shane asked Andre who would win a one set battle between his wife, Steffi Graf, and himself.

He could not have answered it better!

“The first thing you have to do to succeed is watch the ball and I wouldn’t. I’d be watching her,” Agassi said.

