3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tennis legend Andre Agassi chats with Sportsday

2 hours ago
Sportsday
tennis

Tennis legend Andre Agassi sat down for an exclusive interview with 3AW’s Shane McInnes.

He spoke about a range of issues, before ending the interview in style.

Shane asked Andre who would win a one set battle between his wife, Steffi Graf, and himself.

He could not have answered it better!

“The first thing you have to do to succeed is watch the ball and I wouldn’t. I’d be watching her,” Agassi said.

Click PLAY below to hear it in full

Sportsday
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332