Tenth public housing tower exposed to coronavirus
A tenth public housing tower has been exposed to COVID-19, this time in North Richmond.
9 News revealed the man, a sub-contractor for the Department of Health and Human Services, worked at the flats on Elizabeth Street on June 25.
He tested positive to the coronavirus three days later.
The infected man lives at one of the North Melbourne towers under hard lockdown.
