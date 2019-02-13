Terrifying Maribyrnong home invasion: Police hunt gang of six
A man has been bashed in a violent home invasion at Maribyrnong this morning.
As many as six offenders broke into the Fabian Court home shortly before 4am.
A male resident aged in his 50s was bashed over the head with a golf club.
He suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Police told 3AW a woman was also home but escaped injury.
The gang fled in a white Mercedes-Benz wagon, which was stolen from the property.
All suspects are of African appearance.
— 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) February 13, 2019