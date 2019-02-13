3AW
Terrifying Maribyrnong home invasion: Police hunt gang of six

45 mins ago
Ross and John

A man has been bashed in a violent home invasion at Maribyrnong this morning.

As many as six offenders broke into the Fabian Court home shortly before 4am.

A male resident aged in his 50s was bashed over the head with a golf club.

He suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police told 3AW a woman was also home but escaped injury.

The gang fled in a white Mercedes-Benz wagon, which was stolen from the property.

All suspects are of African appearance.

