TGA ‘confident’ it will approve COVID-19 vaccine by end of January

56 mins ago
3aw news
Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration says it’s confident it will have approved a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

In what would be a huge development in getting life back to “normal” in Australia, health officials are confident with how trials are progressing.

The Health Minister, Greg Hunt, said on Wednesday the government was expecting to be able to roll out a vaccine in Australia as soon as March next year.

That’s less than five months away.

3aw news
