THANK YOU! Neil’s Wheel was a huge success once again!

29 seconds ago
Neil Mitchell

We had a target of $130,000 to get The Royal Children’s Hospital a new pathology tissue processor which means faster and more accurate diagnoses, and less unnecessary, painful surgery for kids.

When we went off the air at midday today you had helped to raise a massive $165,260 for The Good Friday Appeal!

And that figure is still growing! You can still donate at neilswheel.com.au.

Press PLAY below to see how the fundraiser unfolded!

