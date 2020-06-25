Thanking frontline workers: First responders find out they’ve won $3000 vouchers!

It’s First Responders Day today, a chance to thank those who are working on the frontline during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Australian Retailers Association came up with the lovely idea to show appreciation for first responders.

Neil Mitchell took nominations for those who go above and beyond to serve the community, and two lucky winners each received a $3000 E&S Trading voucher.

Triple Zero call-taker, Nick, who is also a CFA volunteer, was one of those winners.

He said he’s got “one of the greatest jobs you can do”.

“When you hear the first cries of a baby being born it’s the most incredible thing in the world,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear the moment Nick found out he’d won a $3000 voucher!

Jenny, a nurse who works in COVID-19 response, was also rewarded today after being nominated by her mum.

“It’s a tough job but a really rewarding job,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I’m working with some amazing people, all really pulling together to do the best for our community.”

Press PLAY below to hear how Jenny plans to spend her reward.