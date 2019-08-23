‘That’s a really strange looking ball’: Gregg ‘Pop’ Popovich dropped by for a chat

Tom Morris might have just nabbed us the greatest guest of the year.

Team USA’s coach Greg ‘Pop’ Popovich, joined the 3AW commentary team for a chat ahead of Collingwood’s clash with Essendon from the boundary.

The legendary head coach of the San Antonio Spurs told 3AW Football he was excited to witness an AFL game.

“That’s a really strange looking ball,” said Popvich.

“I can not believe how big this stadium is, it’s much bigger than our American football field, it’s a monster!

“They tell me these guys run 12-13 miles in a game and I’m just flabbergasted.

Popovich is in for a treat as he’s never witnessed our great game before.

“I’m an AFL virgin,” said Popovich.

“Basketball is boring, I’ve been doing it for so long.

“This is different and I’m really excited to see what these guys do.”

