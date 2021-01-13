‘That’s a transition I want to take’: Carlton young gun eyeing more midfield time

Carlton young gun Sam Walsh say he’s happy to play a variety of roles in the forthcoming season, but is ultimately aiming for more time in the midfield.

The number one draft pick had a break out season last year, including taking mark of the year, where he played largely on the wing.

He told Sportsday he prides himself on being versatile.

“A strength for us this year is we have plenty of guys who can go through different roles and I think I can be one of them,” he said.

“There’s that I’m working to try and transition more on-ball time so see where that lands me.”

