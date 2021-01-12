3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘That’s just pressure’: Alan Border defends Paine from criticism

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for ‘That’s just pressure’: Alan Border defends Paine from criticism

Australian cricket legend Alan Border says Tim Paine “let pressure get to him” in the final days play at the SCG.

Aussie captain Paine has come under heavy criticism for his treatment of the Indian batsmen, as they managed to hold on for a remarkable draw to keep the series level at 1-1.

“That’s just pressure getting to him,” he told Sportsday.

“Captains ride every ball bowled, and they want things to go their way, and when things are starting to go astray you can just blow a stack,”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Sportsday
CricketNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332