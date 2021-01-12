‘That’s just pressure’: Alan Border defends Paine from criticism

Australian cricket legend Alan Border says Tim Paine “let pressure get to him” in the final days play at the SCG.

Aussie captain Paine has come under heavy criticism for his treatment of the Indian batsmen, as they managed to hold on for a remarkable draw to keep the series level at 1-1.

“That’s just pressure getting to him,” he told Sportsday.

“Captains ride every ball bowled, and they want things to go their way, and when things are starting to go astray you can just blow a stack,”

