The 2020 Royal Melbourne Show has been cancelled

3 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

FIRST ON 3AW

An iconic Melbourne spring event, which has been running since 1848, has been called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Melbourne Show, which was set to be held on September 19 to 29, will not go ahead this year.

3AW’s Rumour File was tipped off to the cancellation this morning, and Neil Mitchell confirmed it.

CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria, Brad Jenkins, said the show hasn’t been called off in 75 years.

“The last time it happened was during the Second World War,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Show organisers are looking into the possibility of alternate arrangements for parts of the show, including virtual exhibits online, or a postponed celebration.

“One of the ideas we had in mind was to bring together the Victorian community to celebrate whenever COVID-19 is over … and really make it an amazing community celebration at the end of the year, or in the new year,” Mr Jenkins said.

The news about the cancellation of the Royal Melbourne Show comes just days after organisers of the Royal Adelaide Show, which was also due to be held in September, called off that event due to coronavirus outbreak.

Image: Scott Barbour / Getty

