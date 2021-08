Naz Tota has won this year’s 3AW Football Tipping competition, thanks to Mercedes-Benz Waverley.

He’s claimed $10,000.

Naz, a Melbourne fan, said tipping the Demons (who finished on top of the ladder, to the surprise of most) had helped him secure this year’s top prize.

He also had a few other tricks of the trade that he shared with Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons!

