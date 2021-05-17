The 22-year-old caller who took on Neil Mitchell and ‘just about convinced’ him she was right

A 22-year-old caller has taken on Neil Mitchell and “just about convinced” him her point of view was right.

Emily called in to debate the 3AW Mornings host on political correctness.

“I’m part of the Gen Z crowd and I just wanted to say … I think everybody is kicking up a fuss that they have to think before they speak!,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear the ‘great’ call from 22-year-old Emily

“What Emily was doing was arguing her case, and I thought she did it very well,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Good on her!”