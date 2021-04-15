The 30 people who will attend Prince Philip’s funeral

The Royal Family has released the list of 30 people who will attend Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

COVID-19 restrictions have limited the number of people who can attend.

Everybody at the funeral will wear masks during the service and must stay at least two metres away from those they don’t live with.

The Funeral Service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, and is expected to last for approximately 50 minutes.

3AW will broadcast the service, which will begin at 11pm on Saturday night Melbourne time.

THE LIST OF THOSE ATTENDING