The 3AW Breakfast team review their favourite pizzerias

Alright, we’ve been pretty spoilt for choice during lockdown when it comes to fancy food and heat-at-home options; so we figured we probably shouldn’t forget the humble takeaway joints that have kept us fed at home for years now, and still need our support.

So I set the team the challenge, go grab the best pizza on the menu at your local, and tell us what we’re missing out on – and we’re challenging listeners to do the same.

Here’s what we came up with:

KATE – PIZZA D’ASPORTO – Rifle Range Shopping Centre – 71 – 79 Kororoit Creek Rd, Willamstown

Fondly referred to by us as “Car Park Pizza”, this little gem really is hidden in plain sight on a suburban Woolies carpark. So, it’s unassuming, but it’s seriously good. Last time I checked, the ingredients were all DOP and DOC approved, so we are talking authentic, quality Italian produce. The kitchen is full of Italians, the service is ALWAYS friendly, and I can never walk away without eating an entire Diavola pizza to myself.

So, the Diavola – yes, the devil itself. These guys make Neapolitan style pizza, so it’s a thin base, but fabulously puffy crust. The Diavola boasts San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, hot cacciatore sausage, roasted peppers, plenty of chilli & capers. When I’m lucky enough to dine-in, I’d drizzle that with yet more chilli oil. Spicy, saucy, crispy, meaty. This pizza is life.

ROSS – ASARI’S PIZZERIA – 1341 Burke Rd, Kew

Asari was a finalist in the 2018 Australian Pizza Championships, surely they won because their wood-fired pizzas are wonderful. In the words of my 22 year old son – “This is the best pizza I’ve ever had in my life”. I had the Portofino (plus anchovies). Hot, salty flavours did laps of the base to great effect. Asari. It’s wonderful. You’ll be saying, “another one of those, off we go!”.

MIKKAYLA – MOZZARELLA BAR – 103 Victoria St, Seddon

Back in 2016, Mozzarella Bar received their accreditation from the Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana, making them one of only 18 pizzerias in the country that make real, authentic pizza just like in Naples.

The Positano boasts San Marzano tomato, fior di latte, hot salami, goats cheese, pesto. The base was almost as good as the toppings. With a good pizza, you don’t need a lot on top – Mozzarella use high quality ingredients and this combination of flavours is just insanely good.

SCORCHER – CLAY OVEN – 501 Macaulay Rd, Kensington

Dirty street pizza – the type with thick, oily crusts and fake ham that you eat when half-cut on a Saturday night – serves a purpose and can be very enjoyable. But when I go for pizza, I love those pillowy, slightly burnt crusts you get on a woodfired-oven, Napoli-style sourdough pizza. And that’s the style you get at my local neighbourhood joint, Clay Oven in Kensington. I ordered the Margherita, which is officially the best pizza on the planet. Nothing can beat the holy trinity of mozzarella, tomato and basil. It’s wonderful.

RUSS – East End Wine Bar – 225 Camberwell Rd, Hawthorn East

East End is owned in part by big Max Gawn, so of course we ordered the Gawny (yep, that’s the name of the pizza).

Just like the Dees’ midfield, the Gawny boasts amazing flavour combinations – clearly produced with the deft touch of the big man himself. Flourishes of brilliance throughout the traditional field of play with Viney-like chunks of lamb, underpinned by a Petracca-like authentic Italian base. Was hand-passed around the table at pace. Well done Gawny. Ticks all the boxes!

PIZZA NOMINATIONS FROM LISTENERS



NORTH

Super Maxi – 306 st Georges Rd North Fitzroy.

400 Gradi – 110 Keilor Rd, Essendon

Shop 225 – 225 Melville Rd, Pascoe Vale South

Rita’s Pizza – 227 Johnston St, Abbotsford

Classe 90 Pizzeria – 47 Wyong St, Keilor East

Mr Wilkinson – 295 Lygon St, Brunswick East

Pizza Shop pop up – Clifton Hill

Vinny’s Half Price Pizza – Preston Market, 238/18 Cramer St, Preston

Scoozi – 136 Union Rd, Ascot Vale

WEST

Motorino – 29A Vernon St, South Kingsville

Harley & Rose – 572 Barkly St West Footscray

The Rollin’ Dough – 469 Ballarat Rd, Sunshine

Pizza D’Asporto – 2-6 Ballarat St, Yarraville

Pier 71 restaurant – in Altona

EAST

Pizza Religion – 493 Tooronga Rd, Hawthorn East

Zero 95 Pizza – 904 Doncaster Rd, Doncaster East

Micheli’s Pizza Pasta & Grill – 21-25 Heatherdale Rd in Ringwood.

Blue Dog Cafe – 590 Park Rd, Park Orchards VIC

Neighbourhood Pizza – 20 Beatty Ave, Armadale

Sofia – 99 Maroondah Hwy, Croydon

Gabriella Pizza – 146 Koornang Rd, Carnegie

SOUTH

Flour Child – Level 1/77 Acland St, St Kilda

Footsie’s Pizza – 57 Foot St, Frankston

Azzurro – 776 Hawthorn Road, Brighton East

Primo Street Pizza – 1 Commercial Rd, Highett

La Svolta – 450 Hampton St, Hampton

Westernport Pizza – 82 High St, Hastings

CBD

+39 Pizzeria – 362 Little Bourke St, Melbourne

REGIONAL

Earth and Soul Pizza – 122 Main St, Bairnsdale

The Winery Kitchen – 1 Emily St, Seymour

The Captain of Aireys – 81 Great Ocean Rd, Aireys Inlet