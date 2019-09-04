The $50K cash offer to move teachers outside Melbourne

Teachers who want to re-locate to a regional or rural school will be offered up to $50,000 dollars in incentives.

That concept comes as part of an announcement by Education Minister James Merlino to fill the void in Victoria’s more remote schools.

Teachers will also be eligible for retention payments of up to $9000 per year in their first three years if they remain in hard-to-fill roles.

It comes following research that shows principals in regional and rural schools are battling to

“(There is) increasing feedback from principals in regional and rural areas that they advertise positions and have no one apply for them,” Victorian Association of State Secondary Schools president Sue Bell told Ross and John.

“We’re very city-centric in Victoria and so people aren’t so keen to move out.”

She applauded the new incentives.

“It’s a good decision,” she said.

“It might be the deal-breaker to actually uproot their life and family in Melbourne and go for a period of time in the country.”

