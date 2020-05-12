3AW
The 57 Melbourne suburbs you can now get 5G — and why

7 hours ago
Ross and John

5G is rapidly rolling out across Melbourne with 57 suburbs now able to access the new mobile technology.

  • Scroll down for the full list of suburbs

5G delivers faster download speeds, lower latency and greater network capacity to users.

People using 4G are also expected to experience slightly higher speeds with that network also being expanded.

Only those with a 5G-enabled phone can access the new technology. No iPhone models are currently ready, but latest Samsung model are.

“The first thing you will notice is that 5G is faster,” Loretta Willaton, Telstra Regional General Manager, told Ross and John.

“It is phenomenal, I’ve experienced myself.”

Click PLAY for the full interview and explainer

FULL LIST OF SUBURBS

Altona Meadows

Edithvale

Parkdale

Altona North

Essendon North

Point Cook

Ardeer

Gladstone Park

Reservoir

Armadale

Heatherton

Richmond

Aspendale

Kealba

Roxburgh Park

Balaclava

Keilor

Scoresby

Bayswater

Keilor East

Seabrook

Brooklyn

Keilor Lodge

Somerton

Brunswick

Keilor Park

South Melbourne

Brunswick West

Keysborough

Southbank

Campbellfield

Lysterfield South

St Albans

Clarinda

Meadow Heights

St Helena

Clayton South

Melbourne Airport

Sunshine West

Coolaroo

Melbourne CBD

Tottenham

Craigieburn

Moorabbin Airport

Tullamarine

Derrimut

Mordialloc

Vermont South

Dingley Village

North Melbourne

Wantirna

Docklands

Nunawading

Williamstown

East Melbourne

Oakleigh East

Williamstown North

