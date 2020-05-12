The 57 Melbourne suburbs you can now get 5G — and why
5G is rapidly rolling out across Melbourne with 57 suburbs now able to access the new mobile technology.
5G delivers faster download speeds, lower latency and greater network capacity to users.
People using 4G are also expected to experience slightly higher speeds with that network also being expanded.
Only those with a 5G-enabled phone can access the new technology. No iPhone models are currently ready, but latest Samsung model are.
“The first thing you will notice is that 5G is faster,” Loretta Willaton, Telstra Regional General Manager, told Ross and John.
“It is phenomenal, I’ve experienced myself.”
FULL LIST OF SUBURBS
Altona Meadows
Edithvale
Parkdale
Altona North
Essendon North
Point Cook
Ardeer
Gladstone Park
Reservoir
Armadale
Heatherton
Richmond
Aspendale
Kealba
Roxburgh Park
Balaclava
Keilor
Scoresby
Bayswater
Keilor East
Seabrook
Brooklyn
Keilor Lodge
Somerton
Brunswick
Keilor Park
South Melbourne
Brunswick West
Keysborough
Southbank
Campbellfield
Lysterfield South
St Albans
Clarinda
Meadow Heights
St Helena
Clayton South
Melbourne Airport
Sunshine West
Coolaroo
Melbourne CBD
Tottenham
Craigieburn
Moorabbin Airport
Tullamarine
Derrimut
Mordialloc
Vermont South
Dingley Village
North Melbourne
Wantirna
Docklands
Nunawading
Williamstown
East Melbourne
Oakleigh East
Williamstown North