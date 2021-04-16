3AW
The AFL has announced the return of one of its favourite traditions

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
The AFL announced the return of banners for the AFLW grand final tomorrow and from round six in the men’s competition. 

The 2019 men’s grand final was the last time banners were seen at an AFL game due to the the COVID-19 restrictions (refer to image).

President of the AFL Fans Association, Cheryl Critchley, told Tom Elliott, it is fantastic news for AFL fans.

“It will add so much colour to the game,” she said.

“It is a big production, fans will spend hours upon hours per week as a bit of a social event.”

Critchley said it is all “part of the fun” when banners have spelling mistakes.

“We all have a laugh,” she told Tom Elliott.

She revealed there will be some big banners over the next few weeks.

Press PLAY to hear about some of the funny banners from the past and the banners the AFL are expecting to see. 

Image: Getty/Mark Metcalfe/AFL Photos

Tom Elliott
