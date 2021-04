Four in five schoolchildren own at least one digital device and almost a third are allowed to take them to bed every night.

Professor Pasi Sahlberg, Deputy Director at the Gonski Institute for Education, said the figure was disturbing.

“It influences the quantity and quality of sleep,” he said.

“And we have no idea about the content (they are consuming).”

Picture by Getty iStock