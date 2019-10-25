The Amazing Race to unleash most diverse cast in the show’s Australian history

PIC: Channel 10

The Amazing Race is about to return to Australian TV screens, with the most diverse cast arrangement in the show’s history.

There’s a young indigenous couple, a recently married gay couple, two nuns, as well as Asian-Australian, African-Australian, Greek-Australian and Muslim teams.

There’s also a “farmer and firie”, two “footy mates” and an “influencer” duo, as well as Gen-Z siblings and two sisters.

Just about every section of the community has been represented.

Cynics have questioned whether producers have tried to be as “politically correct” as possible.

But TV critic Robert McKnight told Tom Elliott he was more than happy about it – on one condition.

“I want good characters,” he said on 3AW.

“If diversity leads us to a better array of personalities, rather than 20 somethings who want fame and Instagram followers, then I’m all for it.

“But I don’t think we should be casting to tick boxes.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive