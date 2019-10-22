The Art of Living: Remarkable woman’s fundraising crusade as she battles against the odds

A truly remarkable woman is fighting for her life, but has still managed to have time to do some good for others.

In February last year, 35-year-old Julia Domigan was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, and given a one per cent chance of survival.

She was 14-weeks pregnant when she got the terrible news.

If that wasn’t enough, her mother Mitzi died of gastric cancer just five weeks after Julia gave birth.

Now, Julia is selling her late mother’s artwork to raise funds for Breast Cancer Network Australia.

So far she has raised $22,000 for the charity.

Hundreds of pieces are gradually being placed on the website in an online auction, with all proceeds to be donated.

View the work here.