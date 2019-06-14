The ‘astonishing’ figures Neil Mitchell says show Victoria is not taking drink driving seriously

Neil Mitchell says Victoria is not taking drink driving seriously enough, and the state should look at what NSW is doing differently.

“In Victoria we do far, far fewer breath tests than NSW, and we charge, based on early figures, far fewer drink drivers,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“NSW did five million breath tests last year, in the same period Victoria did 1.3 million breath tests.

“These figures are astounding.”

An average of four Victorians lose their licence per day for drink driving, compared to ten drivers in NSW.

“We know the number of police we’ve got on the road has dropped because they work two-up, not alone anymore,” Neil Mitchell said.

“We’re just not serious enough, it would seem, about drink driving.

“We should look at what NSW does differently.

“I’m not saying this is the reason their road toll is different, but it shows Victoria to be a state which isn’t fair dinkum enough about chasing the bloody idiots.”

Victoria’s road toll has soared to 148 deaths this year, compared to 95 at the same time last year.

Press PLAY below to hear more.