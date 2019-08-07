‘The audience now is changing’: Former broadcast head calls for a female voice to front AFL commentating

A former head of sports broadcast says it’s about time the AFL introduced a female voice into a main commentators chair.

David Barham, Former head of Seven’s cricket coverage, told 3AW Drive appointing a woman would be a competitive advantage for commercial broadcasters.

“If I was running a business I’d be looking for a competitive advantage, you can develop a young female commentator to be outstanding,” said Mr Barham.

“It happens regularly in cricket and it’s time for a change.

“It’s just my opinion, but we’re in a era where women’s voices matter”

Mr Barham introduced females into Channel Seven’s cricket coverage last summer.

“I set up Seven’s cricket coverage last summer and one of my first appointments was Alison Mitchell,” Mr Barham said.

“I’d heard her call on ABC and BBC and she was outstanding.

“The audience now is changing, the AFLW has brought in a whole new range of listeners and viewers and it’s only going to get better from here.

“Luke Darcy called the Netball on Ten for three years and it worked really well because he gave another perspective to the sport.

“You’ve just got to train someone, invest in them and give them opportunity so they are ready to go.”

