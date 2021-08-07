The Aussie antiviral spray being used in Europe but cannot be sold in Australia

An Australian pharmaceuticals manufacturer claims it can produce a broad-spectrum antiviral spray which is more than 99% effective against the Delta strain of coronavirus.

The product, which comes in the form of a nasal spray, is sold in India and Europe.

It is not approved for use by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia.

Luke Grant spoke to CEO of Starpharma, Dr Jackie Fairley, the company which produces the product about its development and use.

She says Viraleze is promising results overseas, and should be considered in Australia.

Click play below to listen to the interview.