The Australian app that promises to make divorce easier and cheaper

Two Melbourne men have launched a divorce app which claims it could save couples from massive legal fees.

Splitting couples enter their details and information about their assets and children into the Split Easy app.

The app analyses thousands of hours of court cases, which are rolled into the algorithm, and calculates how a court would likely divide assets.

Those involved can decide whether or not to accept the app’s calculation.

Co-founder of Split East, Justin Lawrence, says the app saves couples time and money.

“That fair split can … be agreed to by the parties, and usually it is, and then it’s turned into consent orders made by the court,” he told Dee Dee.

“It will cost you no more than $1499 if there are no children involved, and if there are children involved, no more than $2499.

“The Family Court currently is running at about two years from start to finish in a property law settlement. If the matter is particularly bitter and particularly contested then you can have disputes over everything from the value of the car in the garage, to the investment property, to the share values.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the Split Easy divorce app