‘The Australian flag is there for all Australians, the LGBTQI flag is not’: Tom Elliott slams council decision to fly gay pride flag

Tom Elliott has slammed the Macedon Ranges Shire Council’s decision to replace the Australian flag at the Woodend clocktower with the LGBTQI+ flag next month.

“I think this is terrible. I really do,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“You don’t take down the flag that unites all Australians to put up one that is politically divisive.

“The reason we have the Australian flag above all council buildings is to remind us all that we are united. We are all Australian. We are all equal under the law. It is our country. That’s every person who lives here,” he said.

“I have no problem with councils flying these different flags but you don’t remove the Australian flag to make room for it. The Australian flag is there for all Australians, the LGBTQI flag is not.”

The rainbow flag will be flown from May 13 to May 20, to acknowledge the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia.

The council is taking down the Australian flag at the Woodend clocktower during that period, due to a shortage of flagpoles.

Mayor of Macedon Ranges Council, Councillor Janet Pearce, said the decision to replace the flag “wasn’t taken lightly.”

She told 3AW’s Tom Elliott the council has flown the LGBTQI+ flag in May for the past two years.

“We had a lot of positive feedback about the flags being raised,” Cr Pearce said.

“It’s an important message to stand as part of, and be supportive of,” she said.

Cr Pearce said the council now has plans to develop a proper policy on flying the LGBTQI+ flags.

“We obviously need to reflect on this now that it is being brought up by people,” she said.