The Australian national anthem has officially been changed

The Australian national anthem has been tweaked.

The second line of the anthem has been changed from “for we are young and free” to “for we are one and free”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the change was being made for all Australians.

“During the past year we have showed once again the indomitable spirit of Australians and the united effort that has always enabled us to prevail as a nation,” he said.

“It is time to ensure this great unity is reflected more fully in our national anthem.

“Also, while Australia as a modern nation may be relatively young, our country’s story is ancient, as are the stories of the many First Nations peoples whose stewardship we rightly acknowledge and respect.

“In the spirit of unity, it is only right that we ensure our national anthem reflects this truth and shared appreciation.

“Changing ‘young and free’ to ‘one and free’ takes nothing away, but I believe it adds much.”

The Governor General has approved the change.

Advance Australia Fair has been Australia’s national anthem since 1984.