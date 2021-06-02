The Australians who are most likely to panic buy (and why they do it)

New research has revealed which Australians are most likely to panic buy.

A University of Adelaide study found 24 per cent of people surveyed admitted to some form of panic buying.

The research found panic buyers tend to be university educated, female, younger than 55, and are likely to be parents or caring for elderly relatives.

Executive director of the Centre for Global Food & Resources at the University of Adelaide, Professor Wendy Umberger, says there are also personality traits that influence the likelihood someone will panic buy.

“They have a higher than average measure of intolerance of uncertainty, so they’re people who tend to be anxious,” she told Ross and Russel.

