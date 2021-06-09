The best way to go about securing COVID-19 relief payments

The General Manager of Service Australia is imploring Victorians eligible for COVID-19 relief payments to lodge their claims online at the MyGov website.

“It is by far the simplest and most straightforward way to get your claim rolling,” Hank Jongen told Neil Mitchell.

He said 21,500 payment claims had been lodged, with 5,500 of those processed to date.

“As you can appreciate, we have to strike a balance between getting money out quickly, but at the same time making sure we protect taxpayer money,” Mr Jongen said.

