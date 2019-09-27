The big change coming to Facebook for Australian users

Australian Facebook users will soon notice a difference on their news feeds.

Facebook is removing likes, reactions and video view counts in a world-first trial, which begins to roll out among Australian users on Friday.

The social media platform is following the lead of Instagram, which began a test removing likes in Australia in July.

Facebook users will still be able to see how many people have liked their content, but won’t be able to see likes on content posted by other users.

The social media platform is reportedly making the change to reduce the pressure associated with posting content.

It is not yet known whether the trial will become permanent.