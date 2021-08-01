3AW
Why a Melbourne Airport terminal is set to have all security gates removed

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why a Melbourne Airport terminal is set to have all security gates removed

Travellers at Melbourne Airport will notice big changes in terminal three over the next year.

All security gates in the terminal are set to be removed.

Under a major upgrade, all passengers checking in will have to walk to terminal four to go through security.

Chief of aviation at Melbourne Airport, Lorie Argus, says it’ll speed up the security process.

“What we’re doing is combining it into the T4 terminal, so what that means for the Virgin travellers is they’ll get the latest technology and the best in class security experience,” she told Ross and Russel.

“One of the biggest pluses for everyone … is you don’t have to take your laptop out of your bag anymore.

“The time to get through security is halved.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how Melbourne Airport is about to change

