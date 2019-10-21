The big plan to move 400,000 people away from Melbourne

Huge satellite cities are needed to deal with Victoria’s population crush, according to experts.

A 20-year plan has been devised by experts from three top universities to build huge cities from scratch about 100 kilometres from the CBD.

The plan predicts six new cities, which would occupy unused land near existing train lines, could grow to about 100,000 people each within only 20 years.

RMIT deputy pro chancellor Ralph Horne told Ross and John it’s a big idea that could solve several problems.

“We have a housing affordability problem across our metropolitan areas so our suburban model and apartment model are both working as hard as they can,” he said.

“We need a third option.”

